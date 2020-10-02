Trump Says ‘I Condemn All White Supremacists’ in Hannity Interview: WATCH

In an interview with Sean Hannity on Thursday night, Donald Trump did what he refused to do during Tuesday night’s debate, and condemned white supremacists.

Said Trump: “I’ve said it many times, and let me be clear again, I condemn the KKK, I condemn all white supremacists. I condemn the Proud Boys. I don’t know him much about the Proud Boys, almost nothing, but I condemn that.

Trump then went after Biden: “He should condemn also, Antifa. Antifa is a horrible group of people. They kill people. What they do to people — they are causing insurrection, they’re causing riots. He doesn’t want to do that, but the press doesn’t go after him. And that’s a really bad group of people. I condemn them. If I say it 100 times, it won’t be enough because it’s fake news.”