Realtor Fired and Arrested After Telling Black Men His Neighborhood is a ‘No N***er Zone’ — WATCH

An Arizona realtor has been fired from his job and arrested for disorderly conduct after telling two black men who were filming a YouTube video that his neighborhood is a “n***er-free zone.”

In the clip, which has gone viral on social media, the Scottsdale man, identified as Paul Ng, tells YouTuber Dre Abram, “I am a racist” and “this is a no n***er zone.”

News12 reports: “Records show Scottsdale Police arrested Paul Ng, who is now facing disorderly conduct charges. … Police records show Ng told police he was concerned about riots and the safety of his family. He told police he ‘keeps an eye on the neighborhood’ and said the entire incident with Dre was ‘unusual.’ When an officer asked Ng if he understood his comments could be provoking and insulting, records show Ng responded by asking if the police thought the statements were ‘inflammatory.’ Ng told police he didn’t intend to be inflammatory. The police report goes on to say that Ng stated he used the terminology that he did ‘because Dre ‘inflamed’ him when Dre`s insinuation was that Scottsdale was full of ‘white racists.” Ng also lost his job at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s Real Estate Agency in Scottsdale.”