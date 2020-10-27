Trump Rages as Obama Mocks Him on FOX News: ‘He’s Jealous of COVID’s Media Coverage!’ — WATCH

Donald Trump raged on Twitter Tuesday afternoon as FOX News played Obama’s speech to voters in central Florida.
“Fox is very disappointing … this would not have happened with Roger Ailes.” — Trump pic.twitter.com/ev5NWdne6Q— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 27, 2020
Obama ridiculed Trump for complaining about the size of the crowd at his inauguration this week: “Who is thinking about that right now?”
Obama also took Trump to task for neglecting the coronavirus pandemic: “What’s his closing argument? That people are too focused on COVID? He said this at one of his rallies. ‘COVID, COVID, COVID,’ he’s complaining. He’s jealous of COVID’s media coverage. … He’s turned the White House into a hot zone.”
Obama mocked Trump’s bizarre behavior: “Even Florida man wouldn’t be doing some of this stuff.”