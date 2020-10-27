Towleroad Gay News

Trump Rages as Obama Mocks Him on FOX News: ‘He’s Jealous of COVID’s Media Coverage!’ — WATCH

Donald Trump raged on Twitter Tuesday afternoon as FOX News played Obama’s speech to voters in central Florida.

Obama ridiculed Trump for complaining about the size of the crowd at his inauguration this week: “Who is thinking about that right now?”

Obama also took Trump to task for neglecting the coronavirus pandemic: “What’s his closing argument? That people are too focused on COVID? He said this at one of his rallies. ‘COVID, COVID, COVID,’ he’s complaining. He’s jealous of COVID’s media coverage. … He’s turned the White House into a hot zone.”

Obama mocked Trump’s bizarre behavior: “Even Florida man wouldn’t be doing some of this stuff.”

