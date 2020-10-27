Trump Rages as Obama Mocks Him on FOX News: ‘He’s Jealous of COVID’s Media Coverage!’ — WATCH

Donald Trump raged on Twitter Tuesday afternoon as FOX News played Obama’s speech to voters in central Florida.

Now @FoxNews is playing Obama’s no crowd, fake speech for Biden, a man he could barely endorse because he couldn’t believe he won. Also, I PREPAID many Millions of Dollars in Taxes. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2020

“Fox is very disappointing … this would not have happened with Roger Ailes.” — Trump pic.twitter.com/ev5NWdne6Q October 27, 2020

The biggest difference between now and 2016 is @FoxNews. They are a whole different deal. Despite this, our campaign is doing much better, with bigger crowds and even more (much!) enthusiasm, than we had in 2016. Big Debate & SCOTUS Win! Real Polls have us winning everywhere! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2020

Obama ridiculed Trump for complaining about the size of the crowd at his inauguration this week: “Who is thinking about that right now?”

Obama also took Trump to task for neglecting the coronavirus pandemic: “What’s his closing argument? That people are too focused on COVID? He said this at one of his rallies. ‘COVID, COVID, COVID,’ he’s complaining. He’s jealous of COVID’s media coverage. … He’s turned the White House into a hot zone.”

“If we were focused on Covid now, the White House wouldn't be having its second outbreak in a month,” Barack Obama says to Orlando voters, adding that President Trump has "turned the White House into a hot zone” pic.twitter.com/R3RABEi9WB — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 27, 2020

Obama mocked Trump’s bizarre behavior: “Even Florida man wouldn’t be doing some of this stuff.”