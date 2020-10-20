Sarah Cooper Lays Waste to Donald Trump Jr’s Bizarre Bedroom Instagram Message: WATCH

Presidential lip-syncer Sarah Cooper tackled a new member of the Trump family, Donald Jr., after the president’s son published a bizarre video from his bed over the weekend.

“Hey guys, hope you’re doing well,” said Donald Jr. in the original. “Just watching my algorithms get crushed. I guess I did something to piss off the Instagram gods. So, hopefully you’re seeing this stuff anyway. We’ll do what we can. Talk to you soon!”

Donald Jr. recorded the clip after whining about Twitter also “throttling his reach.”

Twitter has been throttling my reach and I’m getting 1/3 the amount of RTs I would normally get. Instagram is doing the same & worse for the last few days.



I guess they don’t want the truth about the Biden crime family out there and they will cover for them at all costs. October 18, 2020

