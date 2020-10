White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows stopped to talk to reporters outside the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing with SCOTUS nominee Amy Coney Barrett. When asked to put on his mask on, Meadows replied “I’m not going to talk through a mask” before walking away.

