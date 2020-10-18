Kirstie Alley Goes Full MAGA in Pro-Trump Tweetstorm

Actress Kirstie Alley trended on Twitter after a pro-Trump tweetstorm in which she declared she was voting for the president “because he’s NOT a politician” and “Love Wins!” Alley also accused Democrats of “soulless mockery” of Christians.

Tweeted Alley: “I’m voting for @realDonaldTrump because he’s NOT a politician. I voted for him 4 years ago for this reason and shall vote for him again for this reason. He gets things done quickly and he will turn the economy around quickly. There you have it folks there you have it … Stick to your guns. Not always easy to be under fire but always easier than going against your own integrity. & JUST REMEMBER: if it takes thousands to try & bring u down, you must be one powerful Mfer Love wins.”

I’m voting for @realDonaldTrump because he’s NOT a politician. I voted for him 4 years ago for this reason and shall vote for him again for this reason. He gets things done quickly and he will turn the economy around quickly. There you have it folks there you have it🙄 October 17, 2020

I do! I’m cool .. you would like me.🙏🏼 https://t.co/CR3CsTjpWP — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 17, 2020

Don’t think I’ve ever seen so much name-calling in my life. Definitely not on my site here anyway I guess I’m not allowed to have a viewpoint without being called a really nasty names by what I’m going to suppose are really nasty people October 17, 2020

THIS is what we will have in store if the LEFT WINS… What a horrible invalidation of religion. What a soulless mockery you make of Christians. But you know what? They practice a religion that will forgive you.

Me? Not so much https://t.co/rVNDERnSLc — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 18, 2020

She’s referring to us speaking of conservatives vs Democrats .Not “empire”speak https://t.co/xgRhPZPkcD — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 18, 2020

What the hell does that mean I need to know what PPP means and what do you mean another one? What shitty comment.. https://t.co/CoBLGR9hx2 — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 18, 2020

Well .. it’s kinda crazy over here.. how bout y’all ?? 🤣🤣 — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 18, 2020

Never encountered such horrible people in my life.. I’ve been lucky I guess🤣 https://t.co/DJd22MgzpQ — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 18, 2020

Stick to your guns. Not always easy to be under fire but always easier than going against your own integrity. & JUST REMEMBER: if it takes thousands to try & bring u down, you must be one powerful Mfer Love wins💪💪💪😘😘 — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 18, 2020

Alley last trended on Twitter in March after gushing over Trump’s response to the coronavirus: “Tweeted Alley: “Dear Mr. President, @realDonaldTrump I wanted to thank you for ur recent decorum, sincerity, & care towards us. You’re taking charge & leading in a manner needed & wanted for this country. I highly commend you for ur boundless energy & willingness to solve problems. Thank you”