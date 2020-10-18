Kirstie Alley Goes Full MAGA in Pro-Trump Tweetstorm

Actress Kirstie Alley trended on Twitter after a pro-Trump tweetstorm in which she declared she was voting for the president “because he’s NOT a politician” and “Love Wins!” Alley also accused Democrats of “soulless mockery” of Christians.
Tweeted Alley: “I’m voting for @realDonaldTrump because he’s NOT a politician. I voted for him 4 years ago for this reason and shall vote for him again for this reason. He gets things done quickly and he will turn the economy around quickly. There you have it folks there you have it … Stick to your guns. Not always easy to be under fire but always easier than going against your own integrity. & JUST REMEMBER: if it takes thousands to try & bring u down, you must be one powerful Mfer Love wins.”
Alley last trended on Twitter in March after gushing over Trump’s response to the coronavirus: “Tweeted Alley: “Dear Mr. President, @realDonaldTrump I wanted to thank you for ur recent decorum, sincerity, & care towards us. You’re taking charge & leading in a manner needed & wanted for this country. I highly commend you for ur boundless energy & willingness to solve problems. Thank you”