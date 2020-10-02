SNL Preview Features Jim Carrey’s Joe Biden, Maya Rudolph’s Kamala Harris: WATCH

Saturday Night Live returns this weekend and the show gave viewers a preview on Thursday in the form of a 15-second teaser that showed Jim Carrey transformed into Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and Maya Rudolph returning as his running mate Kamala Harris.

In a recent interview, SNL creator Lorne Michaels explained his decision to cast Carrey in the role rather than Jason Sudeikis, who played Biden previously.

Said Michaels: “First of all, Jim is brilliant, and he cares deeply about the country and what’s going on. He wants to have a voice in this. Every time he’s done SNL, he’s always come through brilliantly, and I think what he will bring to this part will be stunning and possibly transcend comedy. Because we’re in a period where comedy is only part of it. … I’m not turning my back on anyone. We’re just trying to put on the show that looks right, right now. People show up for each other in these moments. If you’re so hidebound by rules or expectations that you can’t reinvent a show, then why am I there?”