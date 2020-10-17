Democratic Georgia Lawmaker Crowdsurfs at Trump Superspreader Rally: WATCH

Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones, a conservative Democrat who supports Donald Trump, crowdsurfed over a packed, mostly maskless MAGA crowd at the president’s rally in Macon, Georgia on Friday night. Experts have warned a massive spike in COVID cases could be on its way to Georgia.

Yes you did!! I saw ya!!! pic.twitter.com/Tb7sMq8pe6 — RoxBomBox (@RoxBomBox) October 17, 2020

Georgia Rep. Vernon Jones crowd surfs during a President @realDonaldTrump rally at Middle Georgia Regional Airport in #Macon, Friday, October 16, 2020. pic.twitter.com/eGvnwzblnr — Alyssa Pointer 🦄 (@AlyssaNo_L) October 16, 2020

Billboard warning of ‘Trump COVID Superspreader Event’ goes up in Macon, GA ahead of the president’s airport rally TONIGHT. @RuralUSA2020 is behind the digital billboard along I-75, south of Hartley Bridge Road near the airport #MorningRushATL pic.twitter.com/e6LYKXlUrG October 16, 2020

In April, Jones resigned from his seat after backlash from announcing his support for Donald Trump. A day later, he took it back.

Yesterday, I announced my intentions to resign from my office. But shortly thereafter, the outpour of support I received was too great for me to ignore.



I will not allow the Democrats to bully me into submission. I will not let them win.



I will NOT resign. #MAGA pic.twitter.com/gR2MsU5Rb3 — Vernon Jones (@RepVernonJones) April 23, 2020

In August, Jones spoke at the Republican National Convention: “Jones, a Black lawyer from suburban Atlanta, used a high-profile speaking spot on the first night of the Republican National Convention to praise President Donald Trump, saying he had delivered on promises, and to tear into Democrats, saying they had taken advantage of Black voters. ‘Why is a lifelong Democrat speaking at the Republican National Convention? That’s a fair question. And here’s your answer: The Democratic Party does not want Black people to leave the mental plantation they’ve had us on for decades,’ Jones said.”