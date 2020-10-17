Democratic Georgia Lawmaker Crowdsurfs at Trump Superspreader Rally: WATCH

Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones, a conservative Democrat who supports Donald Trump, crowdsurfed over a packed, mostly maskless MAGA crowd at the president’s rally in Macon, Georgia on Friday night. Experts have warned a massive spike in COVID cases could be on its way to Georgia.
In April, Jones resigned from his seat after backlash from announcing his support for Donald Trump. A day later, he took it back.
In August, Jones spoke at the Republican National Convention: “Jones, a Black lawyer from suburban Atlanta, used a high-profile speaking spot on the first night of the Republican National Convention to praise President Donald Trump, saying he had delivered on promises, and to tear into Democrats, saying they had taken advantage of Black voters. ‘Why is a lifelong Democrat speaking at the Republican National Convention? That’s a fair question. And here’s your answer: The Democratic Party does not want Black people to leave the mental plantation they’ve had us on for decades,’ Jones said.”