As Biden Pulls Ahead of Trump by Narrow Margin, Georgia Secretary of State Says ‘There Will Be a Recount’ — WATCH

Due to the small margin of votes between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, there will be a recount in Georgia, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told reporters on Friday. Raffensperger said there were 5,500 ballots left to be counted along with 8,890 military ballots.

Joe Biden has pulled ahead in Georgia.

WRDW reports: “The shift from Trump to Biden was reported around 4:30 a.m. today, when state officials posted that Biden had 2,449,371 votes compared to 2,448,454 for Trump. It happened after some numbers came in from Clayton County — an area that was represented by the late Rep. John Lewis, a Democrat and civil right icon.”

Said Raffensperger: “The focus for our office, and for the county election officials, for now, remains on making sure that every legal vote is counted and recorded accurately. As we are closing in on a final count, we can begin to look toward our next steps. With a margin that small, there will be a recount in Georgia. Interest in our election, obviously goes far beyond Georgia’s borders. … We will get it right and will defend the integrity of our elections.”