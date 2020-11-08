SNL’s Kate McKinnon and Colin Jost Totally Lose It Ridiculing Rudy Giuliani Over His ‘Four Seasons’ Trump Lawsuit Press Conference: WATCH

On SNL’s Weekend Update, Kate McKinnon’s Rudy Giuliani and anchor Colin Jost struggled to hold themselves together as they mocked Trump’s personal lawyer for a mistake made earlier on Saturday.

In case you missed it, Trump tweeted and then deleted an announcement of a press conference at the Philadelphia Four Seasons hotel at which Rudy Giuliani would discuss all the voter fraud in the U.S. election, of which there is no real evidence. But the location for the press conference turned out to be in the parking lot of a company called Four Seasons Total Landscaping. Trump later corrected himself.

Big press conference today in Philadelphia at Four Seasons Total Landscaping — 11:30am! November 7, 2020

I could write jokes for 800 years and I'd never think of something funnier than Trump booking the Four Seasons for his big presser, and it turning out to be the Four Seasons Total Landscaping parking lot between a dildo store and a crematorium. pic.twitter.com/P45HV1daD9 — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) November 8, 2020

SNL had a field day with the foible.

“Did you see my press conference today?” tooted McKinnon’s Giuliani. “It was at the Four Seasons. Fancy.”

“Yeah, it sounds fancy but it was at a landscaping company called Four Seasons. Was that a mistake?” asked Jost.

No!” screeched McKinnon’s Giuliani. “Anyway, I’m glad I made it to this show on time because first I went to 30 Rocks. That’s a granite quarry in New Rochelle.”

McKinnon’s Giuliani goes on to hilariously argue how they’re going to get ballots thrown out.