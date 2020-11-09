Mark Esper, Lil Nas X, The Hardy Boys, John Oliver, German Shepherd, Cindy McCain, Ben Carson, Obese Turtle: HOT LINKS

GO AWAY. Trump privately discussing 2024 run with aides.

MARK ESPER. Trump fires Defense Secretary over Twitter. “I am pleased to announce that Christopher C. Miller, the highly respected Director of the National Counterterrorism Center (unanimously confirmed by the Senate), will be Acting Secretary of Defense, effective immediately…Chris will do a GREAT job! Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service.”

…Chris will do a GREAT job! Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service. November 9, 2020

JASON MILLER. Trump adviser says the word “concede” isn’t even in their vocabulary. “Maria, that word is not even in our vocabulary right now. We’re going to go and pursue all of these legal means, all of the recount methods. We’re going to continue exposing and investigating all these incidents of fraud or abuse and make sure, again, the American public can have full confidence in these elections.”

FUNDAMENTALLY FAIR. George W. Bush congratulates Joe Biden, KAmala Harris on election win: “The gesture by Bush, the only living former Republican president, was a break from his party’s outgoing president, Trump, who has so far refused to concede the race. ‘Though we have political differences, I know Joe Biden to be a good man, who has won his opportunity to lead and unify our country,’ Bush said. ‘The President-elect reiterated that while he ran as a Democrat, he will govern for all Americans. I offered him the same thing I offered Presidents Trump and Obama: my prayers for his success, and my pledge to help in any way I can.'”

DAY ONE. Biden has a list of executive orders ready to go to undo Trump damage.

WEAR A MASK. Biden demonstrates what sanity looks like.

Biden: "The single most effective thing we can do to stop the spread of Covid is wear a mask. The head of the CDC warned this fall & for the foreseeable future, a mask remains the most potent weapon against the virus…do it for your neighbor. A mask is not a political statement" pic.twitter.com/X1P2NLvJdX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 9, 2020

ELECTION ANALYSIS OF THE DAY. John Oliver: “There was a mood here that can only be described as a reverse 9/11, because it combined complete euphoria, abiding disgust for Rudy Giuliani, and this time, people actually were dancing on the rooftops in New Jersey. It was a really good day. Never forget.”

COUNTING THE MINUTES. Melania ready to prepare divorce papers: “Melania is counting every minute until he is out of office and she can divorce. If Melania were to try to pull the ultimate humiliation and leave while he’s in office, he would find a way to punish her.”

MAJOR. Joe Biden’s German Shepherd will be the first rescue dog in the White House.

OBESE FLAILING TURTLE. Anderson Cooper apologizes for remarks about Trump. “I regret using those words because that’s not the person I really wanna be.”

EXCELLENT NEWS. Biden praises Pfizer COVID vaccine trial, tells Americans to remain vigilant.

New: Statement from President-elect Biden praising “excellent news” of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine but warning that, at best, widespread vaccination is “many more months” away.



Shorter version: This is great but keep wearing your masks. pic.twitter.com/WJXNOqh4VG — Niall Stanage (@NiallStanage) November 9, 2020

COURT PACKING. Mitch McConnell calls Senate back in session Monday to start confirming more of Trump’s judges.

Mitch McConnell still has not acknowledged Joe Biden won the presidency but he’s bringing back the Senate today to vote on more Trump judges. GOP has packed the courts enough. Nation can’t afford any more Trump judges. https://t.co/unQKwe1jiv — Leslie Vote The Courts (@LeslieProll) November 9, 2020

CINDY MCCAIN. On whether she would take a role in the Biden administration.

Cindy McCain on whether she’d consider a role in the Biden administration: “I do sit on the transition team … My job is to help put good Republicans into places within the administration.” pic.twitter.com/TrW5OI631o — The Recount (@therecount) November 9, 2020

UTAH. Governor orders statewide mask mandate amid COVID surge: “Utah’s governor declared a new state of emergency late Sunday after the state’s most devastating week of the pandemic, as COVID-19 infections skyrocketed and deaths hit new highs. His big concern is the surge in hospitalizations that may soon overwhelm doctors and nurses.”

BEN CARSON. HUD Secretary tests positive for COVID: “The secretary of housing and urban development attended the election night party at the White House on Tuesday. Very few in attendance wore masks to prevent the spread of the virus.”

ENGLAND. HIV diagnoses among gay and bi men at 20 year lows: “A PHE report reveals that overall, across all genders and sexualities, the number of people with a new HIV diagnosis dropped by 10% from 4,580 cases in 2018 to 4,139 in 2019. There was also a 34% decline from a 2014 peak, when there were 6,312 diagnoses in the UK. The report covers 2019 and shows HIV infections were falling even before the pandemic and lockdown reduced sexual contacts.”

MALE MODEL MONDAY. Calum Winsor, Adam Phillips, Trey Baxter, Nate Gill, Nick Bateman and MORE.

TEASER OF THE DAY. Lil Nas X.

MY FIRST SINGLE IN ALMOST 2 YEARS “HOLIDAY” IS OUT THIS FRIDAY! 🎅🏾❄️ pic.twitter.com/5quf8NHUO2 — nope (@LilNasX) November 9, 2020

TRAILER OF THE DAY. The Hardy Boys.

MONDAY MUSCLE. Siah.