Billy Porter to Make Feature Film Directorial Debut

Pose star, recording artist and fashion icon Billy Porter is set to make his debut behind the camera with a high school coming-of-age film called What If?

Entertainment Weekly reports: “What If? is described as a cross between Booksmart and Love Simon, and follows high school senior KHAL who posts online about his crush on Kelsa, a trans girl at his school. After the internet encourages him to go for it, the two navigate a high school senior year relationship that neither could have expected.”

Deadline adds: “What If? is produced by Christine Vachon and David Hinojosa on behalf of Killer Films (First Reformed, Carol, Zola) along with Andrew Lauren and D.J. Gugenheim on behalf of Andrew Lauren Productions (Vox Lux, The Spectacular Now, High Life). The project marks the first film under MGM and Killer Films recently announced first-look deal.”

Said Porter: “I’m thrilled to be part of this new space in Hollywood for telling all types of stories from all types of people. I am grateful to be in a position to usher some of these stories into the mainstream and I am humbled that heavy hitters like Christine Vachon and Alana Mayo have entrusted and empowered me in this insane time we all find ourselves in.”