Boy Scouts Hit with 82,000+ Sexual Abuse Claims

More than 82,000 people from all 50 states have filed sexual abuse claims against the Boy Scouts of America ahead of a bankruptcy filing deadline this week.

PREVIOUSLY: Boy Scouts File for Bankruptcy Protection Amid Sex Abuse Lawsuits from Several Thousand Men

The New York Times reports: “The claims, which lawyers said far eclipsed the number of abuse accusations filed in Catholic Church cases, continued to mount ahead of a Monday deadline established in bankruptcy court in Delaware, where the Boy Scouts had sought refuge this year in a bid to survive the demands for damages.”

The alleged victims range in age from 8 to 93, and some are women. The BSa said it was “devastated by the number of lives impacted by past abuse in Scouting.”