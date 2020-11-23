Carl Bernstein Shames 21 GOP Senators Who Privately ‘Expressed Extreme Contempt for Trump’ But Remain Silent as He Burns Down Democracy

Veteran journalist Carl Bernstein is calling out Republican Senators for remaining silent as Donald Trump attempts to destroy democracy in the U.S.

Tweeted Bernstein: “I’m not violating any pledge of journalistic confidentially in reporting this: 21 Republican Sens–in convos w/ colleagues, staff members, lobbyists, W. House aides–have repeatedly expressed extreme contempt for Trump & his fitness to be POTUS.”

“The 21 GOP Senators who have privately expressed their disdain for Trump are: Portman, Alexander, Sasse, Blunt, Collins, Murkowski, Cornyn, Thune, Romney, Braun, Young, Tim Scott, Rick Scott, Rubio, Grassley, Burr, Toomey, McSally, Moran, Roberts, Shelby.”

“With few exceptions, their craven public silence has helped enable Trump’s most grievous conduct—including undermining and discrediting the US the electoral system,” Bernstein added.

Bernstein also shared an appearance he made on CNN’s New Day on November 20.

With regards to the senators named, Romney and Sasse have made public statements late last week, though we’ve heard little since.