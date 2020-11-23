Oxford COVID Vaccine Shown to be 90 Percent Effective

A third COVID vaccine developed by the University of Oxford has shown at least 90 percent efficacy if delivered in two doses.

The BBC reports: “Interim data suggests 70% protection, but the researchers say the figure may be as high as 90% by tweaking the dose. The results will be seen as a triumph, but come after Pfizer and Moderna vaccines showed 95% protection. However, the Oxford jab is far cheaper, and is easier to store and get to every corner of the world than the other two.”

AstraZeneca says three billion doses are in the process of being manufactured for 2021.