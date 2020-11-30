Maskless ‘Karen’ Goes Ballistic in Citibank: ‘I am a Scientist! There is No Corona!’ — WATCH

In a video viewed 1.5 million times on social media, a maskless “Karen” accosted tellers at a Citibank in Englewood, New Jersey claiming COVID-19 isn’t real before accusing them of trying to give it to her.

“I am going now to court to fight masks and you are not going to tell me what to do,” the woman screamed. “Stand six feet away from me and do your social distancing. Give me your card with your name because this branch is going to hear your name. You’re going to become famous. Do it now!”

“You work for me. I don’t not work for you,” the customer continued. “I’ve been a customer since 1990. Were you born then? Shame on you. Count your days. Count your days. Bully! This is giving you the right to be a bully? Because you’re brainwashed? I am a scientist. There is no corona. Don’t make me wear your mask. Are you trying to kill me? What happens if you have corona? Did you just suggest for me to wear your mask? Give me your name and number now. You’re done. You are done.”