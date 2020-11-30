Trump Rages After the Official He Hired (and Fired for Calling the Election Secure) Goes on ’60 Minutes’ to Dismantle and Debunk Voter Fraud Claims: WATCH

Donald Trump raged on Twitter Sunday night after Chris Krebs, an election security official he appointed and later fired, appeared on 60 Minutes to debunk the ridiculous claims of voter fraud the sore loser president continues to push.
Krebs, the former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, or CISA, was fired earlier this month via tweet for a statement the agency put out earlier this month saying that this year’s election was the most secure in U.S. history.
Said Krebs: “There is no foreign power that is flipping votes. There’s no domestic actor flipping votes. I did it right. We did it right. This was a secure election.”
“I have confidence in the security of this election,” Krebs added. “Any attacks on the election were not successful.”
Watch the highlights below:
Trump raged: “[email protected] never asked us for a comment about their ridiculous, one sided story on election security, which is an international joke. Our 2020 Election, from poorly rated Dominion to a Country FLOODED with unaccounted for Mail-In ballots, was probably our least secure EVER!”