Trump Rages After the Official He Hired (and Fired for Calling the Election Secure) Goes on ’60 Minutes’ to Dismantle and Debunk Voter Fraud Claims: WATCH

Donald Trump raged on Twitter Sunday night after Chris Krebs, an election security official he appointed and later fired, appeared on 60 Minutes to debunk the ridiculous claims of voter fraud the sore loser president continues to push.

Krebs, the former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, or CISA, was fired earlier this month via tweet for a statement the agency put out earlier this month saying that this year’s election was the most secure in U.S. history.

Said Krebs: “There is no foreign power that is flipping votes. There’s no domestic actor flipping votes. I did it right. We did it right. This was a secure election.”

“I have confidence in the security of this election,” Krebs added. “Any attacks on the election were not successful.”

“I have confidence in the security of this election… Any attacks on the election were not successful,” says Chris Krebs, former head of CISA, a federal agency charged with election security. POTUS fired Krebs after CISA called the 2020 election secure. https://t.co/1zzJAFyKQh pic.twitter.com/gAMGH4yTAg — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) November 30, 2020

“We can go on and on with all the farcical claims alleging interference in the 2020 election, but the proof is in the ballots. The recounts are consistent with the initial count,” says Krebs. “The American people should have 100% confidence in their vote.” https://t.co/SBqu3FlK6S pic.twitter.com/5ZMHcnLGYa — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) November 30, 2020

Paper ballots were CISA’s number one priority for the 2020 election: “Paper ballots give you the ability to…go back… and make sure that you got the count right,” says Chris Krebs. “95% of the ballots cast in the 2020 election had a paper record.” https://t.co/K5JX9epSTR pic.twitter.com/00hwGesjP0 — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) November 30, 2020

“It's… a travesty what's happening right now with all these death threats to election officials, to secretaries of state,” says Chris Krebs, former director of CISA. “They're defending democracy.” https://t.co/WDfqy84gi1 pic.twitter.com/i32z6fmYG1 — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) November 30, 2020

Trump raged: “[email protected] never asked us for a comment about their ridiculous, one sided story on election security, which is an international joke. Our 2020 Election, from poorly rated Dominion to a Country FLOODED with unaccounted for Mail-In ballots, was probably our least secure EVER!”