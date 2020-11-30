‘Mean Girls’ Actor Jonathan Bennett Engaged to Boyfriend James Vaughan

Mean Girls actor Jonathan Bennett (also starring in the first Hallmark gay-themed holiday movie The Christmas House) just got engaged to his boyfriend James Vaughan.

Vaughan surprise-proposed to Bennett on the pretense of doing a family Christmas card photo shoot, Jonathan told People: “Jaymes’s photographer friend Eric (Ita) was here along with my photographer nephew Andrew (Herner). But then no one would look me in the eye and I was like what is going on? I later found it out it was because they didn’t want to spoil what was about to happen. My sister shouted for me to come outside ‘real quick’ and my F.O.M.O. kicked in so I ran outside. Then I looked over and saw Jaymes holding a sign that said ‘We never did find our song, so I wrote it for you.’ That’s when I knew was getting proposed to because it was the same type of sign he made when he told me he loved me for the first time. And then I began to ugly-cry the ugliest cry anyone has ever cried.”

