Philadelphia Menace, Erasure, Miley and Stevie, Glenn Close, Greta Thunberg, Maria Bartiromo, Simone Biles, Hillary Knew: HOT LINKS

ORLANDO. Parliament House, the 45-year-old gay bar which closed recently, will be demolished. “Demolition permits filled on Tuesday for 410 and 424 North Orange Blossom Trail seek the demolition and removal of the the Parliament House Resort building, structure, slab and footers.”

UNITY OVER DIVISION. Glenn Close’s latest role: Joe Biden.

PHILADELPHIA. Heavily armed men arrested outside vote counting center: “Philadelphia police say they were notified of a threat of an attack around 10 p.m. Thursday. According to police, the threat involved a group of individuals from out of state, driving in a silver Hummer. The vehicle with Virginia tags was found on the 200 block of North 13th Street in Center City. Authorities say they found multiple guns inside of the vehicle.”

CHILL, DONALD, CHILL. Greta Thunberg burns Trump.

BYE FELICIA. FOX Business host Maria Bartiromo leaving Twitter amid complaints of censorship: “Bartiromo’s comments come shortly after she had multiple tweets flagged by the social media platform for being ‘misleading about an election or other civic processes.'”

THIS IS GETTING INSANE. Republicans come out against Trump’s claims of election fraud.

HILLARY CLINTON. On Donald and claims of everything being rigged against him.

Wow, @HillaryClinton knew this was going to happen too.pic.twitter.com/qqIEH2XERn — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) November 6, 2020

NO MORE SPECIAL TREATMENT. Trump’s Twitter account will be treated like that of a regular loser once he leaves office: “The social network treats transgressions from world leaders differently than those from regular users, and often leaves up tweets that violate its content policies, adding a warning instead of forcing users to delete the posts. This is part of Twitter’s philosophy that people should be able to hear from world leaders even when they share controversial posts because their messages are inherently newsworthy.”

STICKING THE LANDING. Simone Biles defends Jonathan Van Ness against attacks from One Million Moms.

KEN PAXTON. Texas attorney general’s extramarital affair tied to criminal allegations: “Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton had an extramarital affair with a woman whom he later recommended for a job with the wealthy donor now at the center of criminal allegations against him, according to two people who said Paxton told them about the relationship.”

MARK ESPER. The Defense Secretary has prepared a resignation letter: “As his tenure may be coming to an end, Esper is helping members of Congress draft legislation that will strip names of Confederate leaders from military bases in a move that could put him further at odds with President Donald Trump.”

