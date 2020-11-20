Geraldo Rivera Wants to Name the COVID Vaccine for Trump So He Feels Better About Losing the Election: WATCH

In an appearance on FOX & Friends Friday morning, Geraldo Rivera floated the idea of naming the COVID vaccine after Trump to soothe his wounds about losing the election.

More than 252,000 Americans have now died of COVID-19 on Trump’s watch.

Said Rivera: “I had an idea, you know, with the world so divided and everybody telling him he has to give up and time to leave and time to transition and all the rest of it. Why not name the vaccine ‘The Trump’? Make it ‘have you gotten your Trump yet?’ It would be a nice gesture to him, and years from now it would become kind of a generic name. ‘Have you got your Trump yet? I got my Trump, I’m fine.'”

Rivera went on to say, “I wished we could honor him in that way. Because he’s definitely the prime architect of this Operation Warp Speed and but for him we’d still be waiting, you know, into the grim winter these amazing, miraculous breakthroughs.”