Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Mark ‘Transgender Day of Remembrance’

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris marked the Transgender Day of Remembrance on Friday, in a year when there have been 37 documented murders of transgender and gender-nonconforming individuals thus far.

Said Biden in a statement: “On Transgender Day of Remembrance, we honor their lives — and recommit to the work that remains to ensure that every transgender and gender-nonconforming person in America has the opportunity to live authentically, earn a living wage, and be treated with dignity and respect in their communities and workplaces. Transgender rights are human rights. To transgender and gender-nonconforming people across America and around the world: from the moment I am sworn in as president of the United States, know that my administration will see you, listen to you, and fight for not only your safety but also the dignity and justice you have been denied.”

Said Harris in a tweet: “On this Transgender Day of Remembrance, we honor the memory of the at least 37 transgender or gender-nonconforming people killed this year—the majority of whom were Black and Latinx transgender women. Today and every day we must recommit to ending this epidemic.”

Today and every day we must recommit to ending this epidemic.

Marking Transgender Day of Remembrance, Madam Speaker mourned and paid tribute to transgender Americans who suffered and died for living their truth as she found hope and inspiration in the record number of transgender candidates who won their races in our recent elections.

The murder of Black trans women is a crisis in this country that must be addressed.



The murder of Black trans women is a crisis in this country that must be addressed. As we pause to remember all of the members of our transgender community whose lives have been taken, we must also commit to action so we can prevent more lives from being lost.