Wentworth Miller Says He’s Officially Done with ‘Prison Break’ Because ‘I Just Don’t Want to Play Straight Characters’

Wentworth Miller told fans on his Instagram account that he’s done with the TV show Prison Break for good following a revived fifth season three years ago, because he no longer wants to play straight characters.

Wrote Miller in the caption to a blank image: “I’m out. Of PB. Officially. Not bec of static on social media (although that has centered the issue). I just don’t want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told). So. No more Michael. If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons… I understand this is disappointing. I’m sorry. If you’re hot and bothered bec you fell in love with a fictional straight man played by a real gay one… That’s your work. – W.M. 🏳️‍🌈”

Miller’s co-star Dominic Purcell supported the actor’s decision in a comment, writing, “It was fun mate. What a ride it was. Fully support and understand your reasoning. Glad you have made this decision for you health and your truth. Keep the posts coming. …. love ya brother. ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Miller’s remarks came following a denunciation of hateful comments on the platform in which he said he would be disabling all comments.

“I’m not concerned for myself,” wrote Miller. “I can’t be ‘bullied’ in this space. I have too much power. ‘Delete. Block. Deactivate.’ Etc. But I take seriously the possibility of queer kids visiting here, recently out of the closet or exploring the idea… I don’t want them exposed to bullshit.”