Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on CNBC: 'We're Working on Mass Distribution of the Virus' — WATCH November 20, 2020 by Andy Towle Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin appeared on CNBC Friday morning to talk up the Trump administration's dismal and negligent response to the COVID pandemic, and ended up doing some truth-telling. "We're working on mass distribution of the virus." "We're working on mass distribution of the virus." — Treasury Sec. Steve Mnuchin, who we hope is working on mass distribution of the ~vaccine~ and not the virus. pic.twitter.com/DqaTC1ZTmD — The Recount (@therecount) November 20, 2020