Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on CNBC: ‘We’re Working on Mass Distribution of the Virus’ — WATCH

by

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin appeared on CNBC Friday morning to talk up the Trump administration’s dismal and negligent response to the COVID pandemic, and ended up doing some truth-telling.

“We’re working on mass distribution of the virus.”

