John Oliver Closes Season Finale by Incinerating 2020: WATCH

John Oliver closed the season finale of his show this year by torching a year that brought Australian wildfires, the deaths of Kobe Bryant, Chadwick Boseman, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a possible war with Iran, the coronavirus, mass unemployment, evictions, “that video of those celebrities singing ‘Imagine’,” the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett, and Carole Baskin.

“This year ruined lives, jobs, concerts, and sanity. It also brought a new wave of wrenching videos of police brutality that brought on a national reckoning with race and a ferocious and depressing backlash,” said Oliver.

Not to mention the fact that Trump isn’t leaving office till January.

So, Oliver sent 2020 off in the only way that seemed appropriate.

Also, here’s the main segment of his show, in which Oliver looks at Trump’s various attempts to overturn the election, why his claims don’t hold up, and the consequences of indulging his tantrums.