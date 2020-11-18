Lil Nas X Smacks Down QAnon Republican Upset About Gay Santa Photo

Angela Stanton King, the ex-con, QAnon-following failed House candidate from Georgia pardoned by Donald Trump in February, came for Lil Nas X after the out rapper shared a sexy promo for his recent “Holiday” video which showed him dressed in Santa garb, preparing to kiss himself.

Tweeted Stanton King, who is the goddaughter of Martin Luther King Jr’s niece Alveda King: “So this is what black culture is pushing to our youth now? Sex with everything and everyone including yourself? Is lil nas x tonguing himself down? #BlackCulture #MerryChristmas”

“Just say ur turned on and go,” Lil Nas X clapped back.