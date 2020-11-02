Lady Gaga’s Appearance for Biden in Pennsylvania Has Trump in Attack Mode, But She’s Clapping Back: WATCH

Donald Trump was up at 2 am on Monday morning tweeting about Lady Gaga, who is scheduled to appear at a drive-in rally with Joe Biden on Monday night in Pittsburgh, the night before the U.S. election.

Trump and his team are freaked out by the Chromatica diva, who has been posting tweets in support of Biden and recalling the years she lived in Pennsylvania.

I AM SO EXCITED to be back in Pennsylvania! (Pittsburgh where I used to fly into to visit my grandma!). See you tomorrow at Joe’s rally! WE NEED EVERY VOTE PA – make a plan. This election depends on you! ❤️ #Biden #vote pic.twitter.com/K7WYuuoPrB November 1, 2020

That’s a pic of me in Pennsylvania when I lived in Lancaster. I LOVE THIS STATE. I’m here now! This place is filled with good hearted people—good hearted people that @JoeBiden loves. He’s a good friend. He’s the President this country needs to bring us back together. #vote #Biden pic.twitter.com/3Yo4XddYId November 1, 2020

Good morning PENNSYLVANIA! I’m so excited to see you today and SING for you!!!!!!! I believe in 🎶 YOU & I 🎶 !! Let’s talk about what America looks like with a KINDER President. WE NEED EVERY VOTE❤️ I’m with @JoeBiden —Lets go 24 hrs!!!!!! #Biden #AmericaNeedsPennsylvania pic.twitter.com/z0PaEZR5aF — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 2, 2020

Trump and his team are trying to brand Gaga as an “anti-fracking activist” but she’s answering back.

Trump tweeted at 2 am Monday morning: “Just learned that Sleepy Joe Biden is campaigning in Pennsylvania with Lady Gaga, a proud member of “Artists Against Fracking.” This is more proof that he would ban Fracking and skyrocket your energy prices…”

Just learned that Sleepy Joe Biden is campaigning in Pennsylvania with Lady Gaga, a proud member of “Artists Against Fracking.” This is more proof that he would ban Fracking and skyrocket your energy prices… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2020

He launched another off five hours later: “#LadyGaga MOCKS #Pennsylvania AND IS AGAINST FRACKING! Good move Biden! Actually, Thank You! #Election2020 #Trump2020”

Trump’s Communications Director Tim Murtaugh is also trying to push the Gaga anti-fracking rhetoric.

HEY TIM HEY @realDonaldTrump SO HAPPY IM GLAD TO BE LIVING RENT FREE in your HEAD. #BidenHarris https://t.co/k2ODfQNkF3 pic.twitter.com/Iy3Nj8aYMR — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 1, 2020

Gaga clapped back: “HEY TIM HEY @realDonaldTrump SO HAPPY IM GLAD TO BE LIVING RENT FREE in your HEAD. #BidenHarris.

She added, “What is a fracking? Keep your jobs PA. I’m telling you no matter how you feel, your future is still in your hands with this vote.”