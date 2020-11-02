Lady Gaga’s Appearance for Biden in Pennsylvania Has Trump in Attack Mode, But She’s Clapping Back: WATCH

Donald Trump was up at 2 am on Monday morning tweeting about Lady Gaga, who is scheduled to appear at a drive-in rally with Joe Biden on Monday night in Pittsburgh, the night before the U.S. election.
Trump and his team are freaked out by the Chromatica diva, who has been posting tweets in support of Biden and recalling the years she lived in Pennsylvania.
Trump and his team are trying to brand Gaga as an “anti-fracking activist” but she’s answering back.
Trump tweeted at 2 am Monday morning: “Just learned that Sleepy Joe Biden is campaigning in Pennsylvania with Lady Gaga, a proud member of “Artists Against Fracking.” This is more proof that he would ban Fracking and skyrocket your energy prices…”
He launched another off five hours later: “#LadyGaga MOCKS #Pennsylvania AND IS AGAINST FRACKING! Good move Biden! Actually, Thank You! #Election2020 #Trump2020”
Trump’s Communications Director Tim Murtaugh is also trying to push the Gaga anti-fracking rhetoric.
Gaga clapped back: “HEY TIM HEY @realDonaldTrump SO HAPPY IM GLAD TO BE LIVING RENT FREE in your HEAD. #BidenHarris.
She added, “What is a fracking? Keep your jobs PA. I’m telling you no matter how you feel, your future is still in your hands with this vote.”