Trump Denounces FBI Investigation of MAGA Caravan That Menaced Biden Campaign Bus: ‘These Patriots Did Nothing Wrong’

Donald Trump late Sunday denounced the FBI after it said it was investigating the Trump caravan that swarmed and menaced a Biden/Harris campaign bus traveling from San Antonio to Austin, Texas over the weekend.

This is a traffic violation and attempted homicide. Why hasn’t anyone been arrested? pic.twitter.com/QnfF4vXMQn — melissa “cancel student debt” byrne (@mcbyrne) October 31, 2020

Tweeted Trump: “In my opinion, these patriots did nothing wrong. Instead, the FBI & Justice should be investigating the terrorists, anarchists, and agitators of ANTIFA, who run around burning down our Democrat run cities and hurting our people!”

In my opinion, these patriots did nothing wrong. Instead, the FBI & Justice should be investigating the terrorists, anarchists, and agitators of ANTIFA, who run around burning down our Democrat run cities and hurting our people! https://t.co/of6Lna3HMU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2020

In case you missed this horrific incident, check it out here.