Tiffany Trump and Ric Grenell Heckled by LGBTQ Activists at ‘Trump Pride’ Event: WATCH

Tiffany Trump and former U.S. Ambassador to Germany Ric Grenell appeared over the weekend at a “Trump Pride” event at Domenico’s Ristorante in Cranberry Township outside of Pittsburgh, on Sunday.
You may recall that Trump embarrassed herself at a similar event recently in Tampa.
After Trump and Grenell entered the event, packed tightly with quislings, Tiffany began speaking about the president’s false promise to decriminalize homosexuality around the world when an activist began challenging her before being escorted out as the room chanted “four more years.”
There were other queer activists in the room, however, who seemed to enrage the crowd, remaining in the room to chant, “Just because you suck c*ck, doesn’t mean you’re not a bigot.”
“This place was completely packed + in no way enforced masks or even made socially distancing possible y’all they even had communal food being given out,” said one of the activists, who posted the disruption to Twitter.
Local gay Republicans touted the event on Twitter.
As did Grenell: