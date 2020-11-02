Tiffany Trump and Ric Grenell Heckled by LGBTQ Activists at ‘Trump Pride’ Event: WATCH

Tiffany Trump and former U.S. Ambassador to Germany Ric Grenell appeared over the weekend at a “Trump Pride” event at Domenico’s Ristorante in Cranberry Township outside of Pittsburgh, on Sunday.

You may recall that Trump embarrassed herself at a similar event recently in Tampa.

After Trump and Grenell entered the event, packed tightly with quislings, Tiffany began speaking about the president’s false promise to decriminalize homosexuality around the world when an activist began challenging her before being escorted out as the room chanted “four more years.”

There were other queer activists in the room, however, who seemed to enrage the crowd, remaining in the room to chant, “Just because you suck c*ck, doesn’t mean you’re not a bigot.”

“This place was completely packed + in no way enforced masks or even made socially distancing possible y’all they even had communal food being given out,” said one of the activists, who posted the disruption to Twitter.

Here's some pgh queers keeping our promise to come gay + disrupt in the most chaotic way



looks on @SeanParnellUSA @RepGaydos @DannyDeVitoPA @devlinrobinson1 faces was grand



Thx @caseyjflores for offering to help me get back after using the bathroom being antifa is hard work pic.twitter.com/m7IaqorkO1 — savvy is done with excuses (@savlucy420) November 2, 2020

My fav part is the fact that the crowd shut up and let us have center stage for our "just because you suck cock doesn't mean you're not a bigot" chant



we got in so many verses before someone even looked our way like y'all the security was pathetic — savvy is done with excuses (@savlucy420) November 2, 2020

Local gay Republicans touted the event on Twitter.

WOWOWOWOWOW #TrumpPride Pittsburgh was 🔥🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 @PghLesbian24 make sure you stick these photos in your follow-up article!!! pic.twitter.com/jXB2sUyhuM — Casey Flores (@caseyjflores) November 2, 2020

Cranberry Township📍



"The support from the gay community is real" said @caseyjflores PA/OH Field Rep for @LogCabinGOP in an interview when asked about the strength of support from the LGBT community for @realDonaldTrump #PGHNews @PghCurrent #TrumpPride #Campaign2020 pic.twitter.com/c9FxlYLAjA — Dannys Marrero (@DannysMarrero) November 2, 2020

THANK YOU PITTSBURGH! The crowd was fired up tonight for a Trump Pride Celebration with @tiffanyatrump and ⁦@RichardGrenell⁩ 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/AvAiIx9XoM — Carolina H. (@CarolinaLHurley) November 2, 2020

