Lawyers Representing Trump and GOP in Baseless Voter Fraud Lawsuits Express Private Concern That What They are Doing is Wrong

Lawyers at two law firms representing Donald Trump and the Republican Party object to the vote count in several states have privately expressed concern that what they are doing is wrong.

The NYT reports: “Some senior lawyers at Jones Day, one of the country’s largest law firms, are worried that it is advancing arguments that lack evidence and may be helping Mr. Trump and his allies undermine the integrity of American elections, according to interviews with nine partners and associates, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to protect their jobs.”

The NYT adds that attorneys at another firm hired by the president’s team, Porter Wright Morris & Arthur, “have held internal meetings to voice similar concerns about their firm’s election-related work for Mr. Trump and the Republican Party, according to people at the firm. At least one lawyer quit in protest.”