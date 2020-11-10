Biden Considers Legal Action if Trump Administration Continues Obstructing Transition Team

The Biden transition team told reporters on Monday night that legal action is on the table in response to the Trump administration’s refusal to authorize access to budgets, space, and equipment allowing a presidential transition team to move forward.

Earlier on Monday we reported that Trump appointee Emily Murphy, Administrator of General Services, was refusing to sign paperwork that would allow Biden’s team to begin its work.

CBS News reports that the Biden team told reporters, “We believe that the time has come for the GSA administrator to promptly ascertain Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as president-elect and vice president-elect.

CBS News added: “When asked if the transition team would possibly consider legal action to hasten the mechanics of the transition, the official replied: ‘There are a number of options on the table, legal action is certainly a possibility, but there are other options as well that we’re considering.'”

President Trump's administration is so far refusing to sign off on a key document needed to formally begin the transition process while he continues to baselessly claim election fraud and refuses to concede the race.https://t.co/ayJFndUtyF pic.twitter.com/UJOtF6MJ1w November 10, 2020