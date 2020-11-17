GA Sec’y of State Says Lindsey Graham Pressured Him to Throw Out Legally Cast Ballots So Trump Could Gain Advantage

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to throw out legally cast ballots “in an effort to reverse President Trump’s narrow loss in the state.”

The Washington Post reports that Graham “questioned Raffensperger about the state’s signature-matching law and whether political bias could have prompted poll workers to accept ballots with nonmatching signatures” and “asked whether Raffensperger had the power to toss all mail ballots in counties found to have higher rates of nonmatching signatures.”

Said Raffensperger to CNN: “He asked if the ballots could be matched back to the voters. And then he, I got the sense it implied that then you could throw those out for any, if you look at the counties with the highest frequent error of signatures. So that’s the impression that I got. It was just an implication of, ‘Look hard and see how many ballots you could throw out.'”

Graham told the Washington Post: “If he feels threatened by that conversation, he’s got a problem. I actually thought it was a good conversation.”

Biden is leading in the state by 14,000 votes.

Meanwhile: “Republican leaders are increasingly alarmed about the party’s ability to stave off Democratic challengers in Georgia’s two Senate runoff elections — and they privately described President Trump on a recent conference call as a political burden who despite his false claims of victory was the likely loser of the 2020 election.”