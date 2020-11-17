Stanford Rebukes Trump Advisor and Senior Fellow Scott Atlas Over His Quack, Dangerous Advice About COVID

Stanford University has publicly rebuked Scott Atlas, a senior fellow who has become one of Trump’s top advisers on the coronavirus.

Atlas this week said that citizens should “rise up” after Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued new lockdown restrictions amid a massive spike of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Atlas has no experience in infectious diseases or epidemiology and in August pushed Trump to embrace a herd immunity strategy to combat the pandemic, which would allow the coronavirus to spread through most of the population.

Stanford was asked to comment on the remarks about Whitmer and disavowed association with Atlas’s recommendations.

Tweeted the university: “The university has been asked to comment on recent statements made by @ScottWAtlas, a senior fellow at the @HooverInst who is on leave of absence from that position. Stanford’s position on managing the pandemic in our community is clear. We support using masks, social distancing, and conducting surveillance and diagnostic testing. We also believe in the importance of strictly following the guidance of local and state health authorities. Dr. Atlas has expressed views that are inconsistent with the university’s approach in response to the pandemic. Dr. Atlas’s statements reflect his personal views, not those of the Hoover Institution or the university.”

