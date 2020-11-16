Topeka, David Perdue, Gina Carano, Levar Burton, Hurricane Iota, Moldova, Tones and I, Canvas: HOT LINKS

MAP OF THE DAY. COVID-19 Event Risk Assessment Planning Tool. Stay safe, everyone.

DAVID PERDUE. Cowardly senator refuses debate ahead of runoff with Jon Ossoff. “Looks like Sen. David Perdue is too much of a coward to debate me again. … Senator, come on out and try to defend your record. I’m ready to go.” Here’s how the last one went.

PENNSYLVANIA. Trump drops central claim from election lawsuit: “Ahead of a Tuesday hearing in the case, Trump’s campaign dropped the allegation that hundreds of thousands of mail-in and absentee ballots — 682,479, to be precise — were illegally processed without its representatives watching.”

GINA CARANO. Full-throttle moron.

AND THE NEXT AMERICAN IDOL IS? Kellyanne Conway’s daughter Claudia?

LEVAR BURTON. Will the former Reading Rainbow host be the next host of Jeopardy?

HURRICANE IOTA. Monster storm set to slam Nicaragua at Category 5. “In 170 years of record keeping, Iota is just the second Category 5 hurricane on record during the month of November. The last one was the Cuba Hurricane of 1932.”

BREAKING: #Iota has reached wind speeds of 160 mph, making it the second Category 5 hurricane on record to ever occur in November. pic.twitter.com/u3ifhvOzw6 — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) November 16, 2020

TRUMP’S TAX RETURNS. Democrats might finally see them in a Biden administration: “Once Biden controls the Treasury Department, his administration could simply hand over the long-sought records to its allies in Congress, who have been fighting in court to force Trump to turn them over, so far unsuccessfully.”

CUOMO V. TRUMP. NY governor threatens to sue president over COVID vaccine: “I tell you today, if the Trump administration does not change this plan and does not provide an equitable vaccine process … we will bring legal action to protect New Yorkers,’’ the governor said from the pulpit during a service at Riverside Church in Morningside Heights in Manhattan.

KANSAS. Topeka considers LGBTQ nondiscrimination ordinance: “The proposal being discussed Tuesday would take steps that include adding sexual orientation and gender identity to the list of classes protected by Topeka city ordinance from discrimination on the basis of housing, employment and public accommodations.”

MOLDOVA. Pro-Western candidate wins presidency: “Opposition candidate Maia Sandu has won Moldova’s presidential election after a run-off vote against the incumbent Igor Dodon, preliminary results show. With almost all the ballots counted, Ms Sandu has won 57.7% of the vote compared to Mr Dodon’s 42.2%. Ms Sandu, 48, is a former World Bank economist who favours closer ties with the European Union. Mr Dodon, meanwhile, is openly backed by Russia.”

MALE MODEL MONDAY. Tyler James, River Viiperi, Daniel Lenhardt, Luca Heubl, Dom Fenison and MORE.

WAP DANCE OF THE DAY. Jack Black.

jack black did it better. pic.twitter.com/M53IY5C6yN — sulhai (@ssulhii) November 16, 2020

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Jam & Lewis x Babyface – “He Don’t Know Nothin’ Bout It”.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Tones and I “Fly Away”.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Let Them All Talk.

TRAILER OF THE DAY 2. Canvas.

MONDAY MUSCLE. Valton Jackson.