Enraged Man Spits at Maskless Hikers: ‘I Have COVID’ — WATCH

Police in Ashburnham, Massachusetts want information on a man who spit at two young women who were hiking without masks last weekend at the Hudson Overlook along the Midstate Trail.

The incident was captured on video. In the clip, the man approached the women, spitting, and saying, “Okay, I have COVID. I have COVID. I’ve been tested positive.”

One of the women asked, “are you okay?”

“No,” the man replied before spitting again. “You won’t be soon.”

WBZ reports: “Police said the man and another older woman approached the two young women and chided them for not wearing face masks. ‘He explained to them that it was the ‘law’ and that they were selfish,’ police said. ‘He aggressively turned towards them and stated, ‘I have Covid’ and began spitting at the young females.’ Police said the man could face charges up to assault. The man is believed to be in his late 60s to early 70s and about 5 feet 11 inches tall with gray facial hair and light blue glasses.”