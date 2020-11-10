Eli Lilly, Alec Baldwin’s Trump Job, Ivana Trump, Traitor Danger, Steve Bannon, Joy Reid, China: HOT LINKS

SILENCE SPEAKS VOLUMES OF THE DAY. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg still has not publicly acknowledged that Biden won the election.

COVID CRISIS. FDA grants Eli Lilly emergency authorization of antibody treatment given to Chris Christie: “The authorization, announced on Monday, applies only to people newly infected with the virus, and the agency said it should not be used in hospitalized patients. The treatment is approved for people 12 and older who have tested positive and are at risk for developing a severe form of Covid-19 or being hospitalized for the condition.”

ATTORNEYS GENERAL. Republican AGs call on SCOTUS to case challenging a lower court ruling extending the mail-in ballot deadline in Pennsylvania. “The Republican state officials claimed in the filing that mail balloting is susceptible to fraud. Experts, however, have found that there is little meaningful evidence of fraud documented among mail-in ballots.”

OVERJOYED. Alec Baldwin says he is thrilled to have lost his SNL job.

TRAITOR DANGER. Trump may disclose classified secrets to hurt enemies: “All presidents exit the office with valuable national secrets in their heads, including the procedures for launching nuclear weapons, intelligence-gathering capabilities — including assets deep inside foreign governments — and the development of new and advanced weapon systems. But no new president has ever had to fear that his predecessor might expose the nation’s secrets as President-elect Joe Biden must with Trump, current and former officials said.”

IVANA TRUMP. On Donald: “He’s not a good loser. He doesn’t like to lose, so he’s going to fight and fight and fight.”

IGNORE THE MEDIA. Trump tells government agencies to block Biden transition: “Officials at agencies across the government who had prepared briefing books and carved out office space for the incoming Biden team to use as soon as this week were told instead that the transition would not be recognized until the Democrat’s election was confirmed by the General Services Administration, the low-profile agency that officially starts the transition.”

STEVE BANNON. Facebook removes pages linked to former Trump adviser: “We’ve removed several clusters of activity for using inauthentic behavior tactics to artificially boost how many people saw their content,” a spokesman for the company said in a statement. “That includes a Group that was originally named ‘Stop the Steal’ which later became ‘Gay Communists for Socialism’ and misled people about its purpose using deceptive tactics.”

JOY REID. MSNBC anchor fact-checked by Jake Tapper.

This isn’t accurate. The margin in Florida was 537 votes (538 is the number of electoral college voters); the SCOTUS didn’t reverse the 2000 election (Bush always led in every count). https://t.co/oVREnnu6nT — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 10, 2020

BOSOM BUDDIES. Leonardo DiCaprio and Emile Hirsch frolic at the beach.

CHINA. Gay couples seek recognition in census: “The information collection officially began on Nov. 1, with preliminary surveys underway in the weeks prior. The National Bureau of Statistics told Reuters that any additional information beyond the predefined responses for the ‘relationship to head of household’ category would not be recorded.”

OLD GAY MEN REACT OF THE DAY. The latest greatest sex toys.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Superintelligence.

TUESDAY TEMPTATIONS. RJ Portales.