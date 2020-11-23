NJ Governor Phil Murphy Attacked by Nasty Trump Supporters While Dining Outdoors with Family: WATCH

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy was attacked by two unidentified Trump-supporting women as he was dining outdoors with his family over the weekend.
“You’re such a dick,” one of the women said. “You’re having fun with your family, in the meantime you’re having all kind of other bulls*t going on.”
According to New Jersey restaurant requirements, “all employees, customers, and visitors must wear a face covering while on the premises, except when an individual is under two years of age or where it is impractical like when eating, drinking, or receiving a service that cannot be completed while wearing a mask.