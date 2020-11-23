Alejandro Mayorkas, Sherwin Williams Paint, Gavin Newsom, Dwyane Wade, Sour Puss, John Travolta, Zachary Quinto: HOT LINKS

MORE APPOINTMENTS. Biden plans to name Alejandro Mayorkas to be his secretary (first Latino) of the Department of Homeland Security, John Kerry as climate czar.

TRUMP 2024. 66 percent of Republican voters support this nightmare scenario: “The poll from Seven Letter Insight asked what voters would support or oppose Trump doing after the 2020 election wraps up. While two-thirds of Republican respondents said they would support another presidential bid in 2024, 41 percent of independent voters and 26 percent of Democrats said the same.”

PENNSYLVANIA. Republicans sue to stop election certification: “The emergency petition, filed in state court this weekend, comes ahead of Monday’s deadline for Pennsylvania counties to certify their voting results, part of the process of formalizing President Trump’s electoral defeat.”

CALIFORNIA. Gavin Newsom facing pressure to fill Harris Senate seat with woman of color. “Among the leading choices, he said, are Reps. Barbara Lee, Karen Bass and Maxine Waters; San Francisco Mayor London Breed; and state Sen. Holly Mitchell.” Breaks COVID restrictions with fancy Napa dinner…

DEAL? Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu met with Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman: “The visit was the first known meeting between high-level Israeli and Saudi leaders and could signal an acceleration of gradually warming relations between the two powers.“

DWYANE WADE. On what he does in response to transphobes trolling his daughter Zaya.

SOUR PUSS. This cat has a very visible aversion to a beloved dairy product.

ADAM LAMBERT. The Queen frontman is packing on the PDA with his boyfriend Oliver Gliese in Tulum, Mexico.

SHERWIN WILLIAMS. In an idiotic move, the paint company fired a millennial employee who tried to show the company what it could do on social media and in the meantime attracted 1.9 million followers. “According to termination papers Piloseno provided to BuzzFeed News, the official offense the company handed down to him was ‘gross misconduct’ which included the offenses of ‘wasting properties [and] facilities,’ and ‘seriously embarrass[ing] the Company or its products.'”

TELOMERES. Human aging reversed in groundbreaking study: “In a first of a kind study, researchers from Tel Aviv University and the Shamir Medical Center used a form of oxygen therapy to reverse two key indicators of biological aging: Telomere length and senescent cells accumulation.”

