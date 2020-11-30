Nurse Goes Viral on Social Media After Boasting About Breaking COVID Rules: WATCH

A nurse in Salem, Oregon, identified as Ashley Grames, has been put on administrative leave after posting a TikTok video set to a bit of dialogue from How The Grinch Stole Christmas in which she bragged about defying COVID rules.

The nurse captioned the video, which contains several blood-curdling screams: “When my co workers find out I still travel, don’t wear a mask when I am out and let my kids have play dates.”

Wrote Salem Health on Facebook: “Yesterday, a nurse employed with Salem Health posted a video on social media which displayed cavalier disregard for the seriousness of this pandemic and her indifference towards physical distancing and masking outside of work. This video has prompted an outcry from concerned community members. We want to thank those of you who brought this to our attention and assure you that we are taking this very seriously. This individual does not speak for Salem Health and has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. We also want to assure you that this one careless statement does not reflect the position of Salem Health or the hardworking and dedicated caregivers who work here. Salem Health believes we all need to do our part to protect the vulnerable and stop the rapid spread of COVID-19. This includes requiring staff, patients and visitors to follow guidance from the CDC and others about mask wearing and social distancing. The COVID pandemic is serious and requires a serious response. And at Salem Health we are very serious about our approach to COVID.”

The nurse’s video was removed from the platform but not before others reposted it:

The Statesman Journal reports: “According to the state’s latest weekly report, Salem Hospital has had 91 employee-related positive COVID-19 cases. The state includes family members of employees who test positive in these counts, so it’s unclear how many of these are actually hospital employees. Salem Hospital has the highest employee-related count of any hospital in the state. The only workplaces with higher numbers are Amazon Troutdale and three state prisons.”