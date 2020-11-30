Moderna to Apply for Emergency Vaccine Approval Today

The biotech company Moderna said it would apply for emergency use authorization for its vaccine on Monday.

Two weeks ago, the company announced that its vaccine is 94.5% effective in a study of more than 30,000 volunteers. The announcement came one week after rival firm Pfizer announced a vaccine with 90 percent efficacy.

The company made headlines again after it was revealed that Dolly Parton donated $1 million to help Moderna develop the coronavirus vaccine

Said Stéphane Bancel, chief executive officer of Moderna in a statement: “This positive primary analysis confirms the ability of our vaccine to prevent COVID-19 disease with 94.1% efficacy and importantly, the ability to prevent severe COVID-19 disease. We believe that our vaccine will provide a new and powerful tool that may change the course of this pandemic and help prevent severe disease, hospitalizations and death.”

Over the weekend, a plane loaded with Pfizer’s vaccine reportedly arrived at Chicago’s O’Hare airport: “The very first batch of COVID-19 vaccines arrived at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on a United Airlines flight from Brussels, Belgium, NBC News has learned. … However, it remained unclear how many doses were on board or when exactly the cargo shipment arrived at O’Hare. United Airlines didn’t confirm any details about the flight, but in a statement said, ‘United Cargo established a COVID Readiness Task Team earlier this summer to help ensure we have the right people, products, services, and partnerships in place to support a vaccine distribution effort on a global scale.'”