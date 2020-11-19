Racist GOP Members of Wayne County, MI Election Board Try to Rescind Biden Certification Votes

On Wednesday, we reported that Wayne County, Michigan’s Election Board finally voted to certify the results of the election after outcry over two Republican board members, Monica Palmer and William Hartmann, who refused to certify the Detroit portion of the county’s results that didn’t favor Donald Trump. This move would have disenfranchised thousands of mostly African-American voters.

On Wednesday evening, Palmer and Hartmann tried to rescind their votes to certify.

The Washington Post reports: “In affidavits signed Wednesday evening, the two GOP members of the four-member Wayne County Board of Canvassers allege that they were improperly pressured into certifying the election and accused Democrats of reneging on a promise to audit votes in Detroit.”

New from Michigan: Now Wayne County Republicans want to “rescind” their votes to certify election results… pic.twitter.com/2tgT70JuHo — Donovan Slack (@DonovanSlack) November 19, 2020

The board’s vice chairman Jonathan Kinloch said it’s too late as the results have already been submitted to the secretary of state.