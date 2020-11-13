Rand Paul Urges People Recovered from COVID to Throw Away Their Masks, Go Out to Restaurants, and Celebrate: WATCH

As the U.S. COVID crisis spikes with a record 150,000+ cases recorded in one day on Thursday, Senator Rand Paul encouraged people who have recovered from COVID to throw away their masks, run out and party.

Said Paul on FOX News Thursday night: “We have 11 million people in our country who have already had COVID. We should tell them to celebrate. We should tell them to throw away their masks, go to restaurants, live again because these people are now immune. But Dr. Fauci doesn’t want to admit to any of that. Dr. Fauci’s like, ‘oh, woe is me.’ Until the election occurs, and now, maybe he’ll be changing his attitude.”

It was reported in October that COVID reinfection is possible. Paul appears to complete ignore that reality.