Ric Grenell Flees Laughing Reporters, Refuses to Give His Name After Claiming Massive Voter Fraud Against Trump in Nevada: WATCH

Ric Grenell, Trump’s former ambassador to Germany and former Acting Director of National Intelligence ran from reporters in Nevada after claiming voter fraud due to thousands of illegitimate ballots and refusing to give his name.

Raw Story reports: “After he started to step away, reporters shouted at him and asked him to identify himself so they could quote him properly attribute his quotes — but he bizarrely refused. At this point, the reporters let out a collective laugh at his expense and continued shouting for his name.”

"What's your name?!?!



Journalists try to get Ric Grenell to identify himself at the Trump campaign's Nevada lawsuit presser. He refuses to give his name, saying they're here "to take in information" pic.twitter.com/x1ururSzJK — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) November 5, 2020