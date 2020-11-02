Gay Adult Performer Quin Quire: COVID is ‘Good to Kill Off the Weak from a Population’

Quin Quire, a gay adult performer who has starred in films by Corbin Fisher, Falcon Studios, Guys in Sweat Pants, Muscle Boy Wrestling, Next Door Studios, is under fire for for recent remarks about COVID on Twitter.

Covid 19 isn’t deadly enough in my opinion. It’s good to kill off the weak from a population to ensure the BEST survival for the group. If it kills me it’s my time but I’m tired of letting the weakest people tell us how to live our lives. Fuck you — Quin Quire (@QuinQuire) November 1, 2020

The tweet has prompted responses from fellow performers Tayte Hanson, Austin Wilde, Nick Fitt, Steven Lee, and Damon Heart.

The fucking disrespect for the hundreds of thousands of people who have died. Fuck you @QuinQuire November 1, 2020

was* I don’t think he’s filming anymore, but he certainly won’t ever be back in front of my cameras. He’s a fool and probably just needs the attention to still feel relevant. — Austin (@AustinWilde) November 1, 2020

❌ C A N C E L L E D ❌ pic.twitter.com/xGhgtUWR5i — Nick Fitt (LLC) (@NickFittXXX) November 1, 2020

No no, you’re being dick. That’s why sweetie, that is why. pic.twitter.com/eNsR8YVazh — Steven Lee XXX (@StevenLee3X) November 2, 2020

Stupidity has no limits! I feel sorry for your parents, your grand parents and all those who had a part in your eduction. They must feel terrible with the result! Try to be better… @QuinQuire pic.twitter.com/K4G9knUIxH — The Damon Heart 🎥 (@TheDamonheart) November 2, 2020

But they don’t seem to be having much effect on Quire.

Meditate on, and accept the idea of your own death. Your life will be better for it. Happy #DayoftheDead — Quin Quire (@QuinQuire) November 1, 2020

I’m scared they’ll keep the gyms closed for another 6 months. 😰 — Quin Quire (@QuinQuire) November 1, 2020