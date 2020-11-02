Gay Adult Performer Quin Quire: COVID is ‘Good to Kill Off the Weak from a Population’

Quin Quire, a gay adult performer who has starred in films by Corbin Fisher, Falcon Studios, Guys in Sweat Pants, Muscle Boy Wrestling, Next Door Studios, is under fire for for recent remarks about COVID on Twitter.
Tweeted Quire: “Covid 19 isn’t deadly enough in my opinion. It’s good to kill off the weak from a population to ensure the BEST survival for the group. If it kills me it’s my time but I’m tired of letting the weakest people tell us how to live our lives. F**k you.”
The tweet has prompted responses from fellow performers Tayte Hanson, Austin Wilde, Nick Fitt, Steven Lee, and Damon Heart.
But they don’t seem to be having much effect on Quire.