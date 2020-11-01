Trump Celebrates After Caravan of Supporters Swarms, Attacks Biden Campaign Bus: WATCH

At a rally and on Twitter, Donald Trump cheered about an incident on Sunday in Texas in which a caravan of his supporters surrounded and intimidated a Biden campaign bus traveling from San Antonio to Austin.

This is a traffic violation and attempted homicide. Why hasn’t anyone been arrested? pic.twitter.com/QnfF4vXMQn October 31, 2020

CNN reports: “According to a source familiar with the incident, the vehicles were a ‘Trump Train group.’ These groups are known in parts of the state and organize events that involve their cars with flags and Trump paraphernalia and drive around to show support for President Donald Trump. The group began yelling profanities and obscenities and then blockaded the entire Biden entourage. At one point they slowed the tour bus to roughly 20 mph on Interstate 35, the campaign official said. The vehicles slowed down to try to stop the bus in the middle of the highway. The source said there were nearly 100 vehicles around the campaign bus. Biden staffers were rattled by the event, the source said, though no one was hurt. Staffers on the bus called 911, which eventually led to local law enforcement assisting the bus to its destination. Neither Biden nor his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, were on the bus. Multiple sources tell CNN that Wendy Davis, a former state senator who is challenging Republican Rep. Chip Roy for Texas’ 21st Congressional District, was on the bus. Davis’ campaign declined to comment.”

Trump called the incident “hot” at a Pennsylvania rally (below) and tweeted a video (above) someone had taken of it to Twitter, saying, “I LOVE TEXAS!”

Said Trump: “Did anybody see the incident of the crazy bus driving down the highway surrounded by hundreds of cars? They’re all Trump flags all over them. What a group. It’s like a hot thing. See,, that’s really #1 trending. They won’t put that. That’s #1 trending. They come up with #1 trending. It’s not a trend, it’s whatever they want to do.”

On Sunday morning, #Trumpterrorism was trending, thanks to Twitter users.

Trump calls the attempted vehicular homicide of Biden’s staffers on the tour bus “hot” and wants it to trend. Ok. Let’s make sure #TrumpTerrorism trends and call it what it is. pic.twitter.com/bMXS1xhOva — Ben Meiselas (@meiselasb) November 1, 2020

Biden spokesman Bill Russo tweeted at Trump about the incident, noting that for a second time he has stranded his supporters at a rally in freezing cold temperatures: “For the second time in a week your campaign has left your supporters stranded in the cold with no transportation at one of your superspreader rallies. Maybe you should spend more time worried about those buses than ours.”