SNL Weekend Update Hammers ‘Murderer’ Trump: ‘He’s Officially Killed More People Than Jeffrey Dahmer and John Wayne Gacy Combined’ — WATCH

SNL’s Weekend Update tore into Donald Trump for his latest lie, that doctors make more money if people die from COVID, and threw a spotlight on the carnage the president’s reckless negligence has caused across the nation.

Said Colin Jost after playing a clip of Trump’s recent rally: “That’s our president, recently saved by doctors, saying doctors want more COVID for money. Which makes me think Trump only survived COVID so he wouldn’t have to pay his doctors. Unfortunately Trump’s gaslighting isn’t quite enough to keep you more because multiple Trump supporters who were stranded at a freezing cold rally in Nebraska were hospitalized with hypothermia, I assume because Trump told them ‘the jackets don’t work.'”

“But don’t worry, the president isn’t trying to kill his supporters,” Jost added. “He’s actually succeeding at killing his supporters. According to a study over 30,000 COVID cases and 700 deaths have been tied directly to Trump rallies. That means that he’s officially killed more people across the midwest than [serial killers] Jeffrey Dahmer and John Wayne Gacy combined. Which is also kind of what Trump looks like.”

Added Jost: “In the end I guess that Trump was right in that he is not a typical politician, since politicians don’t typically spend the last weeks of the election murdering their own voters.”

Said Jost later: “All I think and believe is that we cannot do another four years of Trump. It is too much. Every day I wake up after four hours of sleep and I Google, ‘America still democracy?’ Even if you like Trump, at this point you have to be exhausted. Remember that friend you had who at 4 am would be like, ‘Yeah! Where we going next?’ And you’re like, ‘This is fun. But if I keep hanging out with this dude, I’m gonna die.’ Right now it feels like Trump wants us to do another bump of whatever he got from his Muppet doctor and just sort of see where the night takes us. I don’t know about you guys but I feel like this time I’m calling a designated driver (flashes photo of Joe Biden).”