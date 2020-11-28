Trump-Funded Wisconsin Recount Widens Biden’s Margin of Victory

A $3 million recount of the presidential election vote in Wisconsin’s Milwaukee County funded by Donald Trump has been completed, and the results are not in his favor.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports: “In all, Biden gained 257 votes and Trump added 125. The results came Friday evening, seven days after the effort to recount nearly 460,000 ballots cast in the county began at the downtown Wisconsin Center. The final tally totaled 459,723. Before the recount, Biden had 317,270 votes in Milwaukee County to Trump’s 134,357. The recount boosted the totals to 317,527 for Biden and 134,482 for Trump.”