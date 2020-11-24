Lifetime’s First Gay Christmas Movie, Starring Real-Life Couple Blake Lee and Ben Lewis, Now Has a Festive Trailer: WATCH

In September we reported that real-life couple Ben Lewis (Arrow, Shadowhunters) and Blake Lee (Parks and Recreation, Mixology) were set to star in Lifetime’s first holiday movie with an LGBTQ storyline, The Christmas Setup. The cheerful film now has an official trailer (check it out below).

TV Line reported on the filmmakers and the synopsis: “The Christmas Setup, which also was written and directed by members of the LGBTQ community, follows Hugo (played by Lewis), a New York lawyer who heads to Milwaukee with his best friend Madelyn (GLOW‘s Ellen Wong) to spend the holidays with his mom Kate (The Nanny‘s Fran Drescher), who is (of course!) also in charge of the local Christmas celebrations. Ever the matchmaker, Kate arranges for Hugo to run into Patrick (played by Lee), a high school friend and secret crush of Hugo’s who has recently returned after a successful stint in Silicon Valley. As they enjoy the local holiday festivities together, Hugo and Patrick’s attraction to each other is undeniable and it looks as though Kate’s Santa-style matchmaking is a success. But as Hugo receives word of a big promotion requiring a move to London, he must decide what is most important to him.”

The Christmas Setup is not the only LGBTQ-themed holiday movie to hit the airwaves. If this gets you in the spirit, check out Paramount’s Dashing in December, Hallmark’s The Christmas House, and Hulu’s Happiest Season