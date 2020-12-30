Nashville Bomber’s Girlfriend Told Police a Year Ago That He Was ‘Building Bombs in the RV’

Nashville bomber Anthony Quinn Warner’s girlfriend told police nearly a year and a half ago that Warner was building bombs in his RV.

The Tennesseean reports: “A Metro Nashville Police Department report from August 2019 shows that local and federal authorities were aware of alleged threats he had made. No actions appear to have been taken to stop Warner, a slender 5-foot-8, 135-pound man who died in the explosion, which injured three others. On Aug. 21, 2019, the girlfriend told Nashville police that Warner ‘was building bombs in the RV trailer at his residence,’ the MNPD report states. Nashville police then forwarded the information to the FBI.”

Police were told to investigate but did little more than visit Warner’s home, where they saw the RV, but left after nobody answered the door.