Rio Shuts Down Gay Circuit Party Over Violation of COVID Rules: ‘Now Go Home Queens, and Quarantine’ — WATCH

Thousands of dejected and dilated partygoers were ejected from the Festa Revolution gay circuit event in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Tuesday after it was shut down by authorities for violating crowding (social distancing?) and mask protocols (there were none).
GloboNews reported that police and firefighters shut down the event on Tuesday night at Faro Beach Club in the Leblon district of the city. Approximately 2,000 people were in attendance and the party was unauthorized according to firefighters. Police were called due to the number of complaints that the Secretary of Civil Defense had received over violations of rules for combating COVID-19.
“On the ticket purchase page, the party’s organization had informed that all security protocols required by public agencies were being strictly followed and respected,” GloboNews added, “but there was no one wearing a mask in videos taken at the party.” Those videos were shared to social media.
One Twitter user wrote: “My God! Look at the Coronafest that is happening RIGHT NOW in Rio! Revolution by Rosane Amaral (the promoter). Won’t anyone do anything?”
Then somebody did something.
Wrote the Instagram account Gays Over COVID, which documents gay men who violate COVID restrictions: “Revolution: “A sudden, complete, or marked change.” The @revolutionparty in Rio got a revolution of their own tonight. Brazil ain’t playing. They Shut 👏🏻 It 👏🏻 Down. Now go home queens, and quarantine.”