GOP Congressman-Elect Luke Letlow Dies of COVID at 41, Had No Underlying Conditions

Luke Letlow, who was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives as a Republican congressman from Louisiana, has died of COVID-19 at the age of 41.

WBRZ reports: “Letlow, hospitalized for COVID-19, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 29, only days before he would have been sworn into office. Letlow spokesman Andrew Bautsch confirmed the congressman-elect’s death at Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport. … According to the Associated Press, the state’s newest congressman, set to take office in January, was admitted to a Monroe hospital on Dec. 19 after testing positive for the coronavirus disease. He was later transferred to the Shreveport facility and placed in intensive care. Dr. G.E. Ghali, of LSU Health Shreveport, told The Advocate that Letlow didn’t have any underlying health conditions that would have placed him at greater risk to COVID-19.”

